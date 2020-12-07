Though both candidates have served on city council for District 3, David Collins has demonstrated leadership skills that distinguish him from his opponent as the most qualified person for the job.
Through regular and reliable emails, attendance at neighborhood association meetings, public events, phone calls and any other opportunity to communicate with his constituents, Collins solicits our opinion and feedback so he can effectively represent us at city council.
Collins understands his only job is to represent us and our collective neighborhood needs and to do this, his focus must be on good communications, both with us and with city council.
This dedication to regular, reliable communications was missing under his opponent’s tenure on council. Collins has proven to be a good listener, has good analytical skills, does his homework, has an excellent grasp of city planning strategy and effectively represents our needs at city hall.
Because he's in this job for the right reasons, he stays focused on his work and doesn't get distracted by extraneous political or other narrow-minded attacks designed to demean and distract.
To continue good, representative leadership in your neighborhood, please vote to keep Collins for District 3 on city council.
Bob Brown
Galveston
