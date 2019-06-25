In response to the story ("Residents worry city isn't clearing debris from storm sewers," The Daily News, June 18): One solution would be to install screens at the drainage points.
These would extend beyond the ends and top and bottom by about four inches. These screens would be secured down with U-shaped nails, to a depth of about 12 inches.
The work would be done by the city of Galveston's Public Works Department.
The local occupants would have the duty to clear the drains after each rain/storm event.
It would be difficult to estimate whether the present method of cleaning the drains (using vacuum trucks after rains) than using the screens. We won’t know that until we try it.
I don’t believe that heavy fines on non-compliant individuals will work because of the possibility of people to be on a vacation or rental units not presently rented. There's a concept called “Mens Rea,” i.e., (in this case) intent to disobey the law. That would have to be established and would be difficult to prove.
Furthermore, it’s in the resident’s interest to clear the screens so the adjacent road won’t flood.
Stephen Hodgson
Galveston
