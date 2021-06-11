I'm a retired nurse. I applaud the bigwigs at Methodist Hospital in Houston for requiring nurses to get the COVID vaccine.
Anyone in the health field, including nurses, should put patients first. Get the damn vaccine.
When I worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch I was required to get a flu shot.
Shouldn't everyone be required to be COVID vaccinated?
Bill Silkowski
Galveston
