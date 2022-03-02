In response to the letter by John Dupla ("New voting system isn't passing the 'smell' test," The Daily News, March 2): I wholeheartedly agree with Dupla regarding this new voting system.

My process from receiving my application for a mail-in ballot to actually receiving the ballot, completing and submitting the ballot was an exercise of frustration, persistence and determination.

The first thing that happened was my properly completed and stamped request for a ballot was returned to me, unopened, by my letter carrier. It was literally placed in my mailbox.

I called the county clerk’s office to inquire about this occurrence. I knew by responses that the person with whom I was speaking didn't understand my dilemma. I then drove to the county courthouse to show her. It was examined and opened with my permission.

I received my ballot two days later. I then received notice via text that my ballot was incomplete. I drove to the county office again where I cured the ballot by completing a form in which my driver’s license number and last four digits of my social were placed. The left-off information on my envelope should've been written under the flap on the mail-in envelope. What? Yes.

The system stinks.

Edna Courville 

Texas City

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(2) comments

Carlos Ponce

Records show your ballot was received by the county on February 14, 2022. That was the first day of in-person voting. Looks like things were settled in a timely manner.

Filling out forms is difficult for some people. Clearly evident questions and requests are sometimes left blank.

Report Add Reply
Pete Nanos

If you're not able to fill out a form, should you even be voting? There are things on the ballot that require some reading and thought. Do you even know what those proposals were about?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription