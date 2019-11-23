U.S. Rep. Randy Weber’s commentary ("Dems conducting impeachment in search of a crime," The Daily News, Nov. 16) made one thing very clear indeed — he, like his Republican colleagues, has chosen to ingratiate himself to the most corrupt, inept, unstable, unethical, compromised, bigoted and dangerous president in modern history, a president slid into the Oval Office by the archaic and counter-democratic Electoral College, rather than to defend and protect our Constitution, our democracy and the reputation of the United States.
Politicians from all parties are guilty of putting their own interests ahead of the good of the country at times. But given how blatantly and consistently this president and his administration disregard the rule of law, cheat, lie and gaslight the people, the Republican legislators have set an all-time high in self-interest and an all-time low in integrity.
Impeachment is demonstrably appropriate and necessary but, unfortunately, not sufficient. Even should the Senate miraculously remove Trump, his most ardent enablers will still be in office. They're complicit with Trump’s poisoning the well. On Nov. 3, 2020, we the people can administer the only effective antivenin to counteract the damage being done to our country — vote them out of office.
James Templer
League City
(3) comments
I agree. Trump is not the cause of our woes, he is the symptom.
Too much coolade Mr. Kempler?
E G Wiley
Templer. Sorry about that! E G Wiley
