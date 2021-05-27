Terry Card’s (“Green New Deal would devastate most homeowners,” The Daily News, May 22-23) employs typical scare tactics of those opposed to change. The continued use of “alternate facts” is just tiring.
There will be no invasions, just more attempts to turn buzzwords into epithets. The rest of us will choose infrastructure and transportation that require less maintenance, giving big savings to consumers at all price points.
Pamela Zuteck
Clear Lake Shores
"The continued use of 'alternate facts' is just tiring." Then quit using them, Pamela.
