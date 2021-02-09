I'm responding to the editor's note concerning Frank Bowser's letter ("Facts about Floyd protest charges were news to me," The Daily News, Jan. 30-31).
My mom and I have been getting the newspaper delivered for about seven years now, and we both read it as our current events source, so we're both familiar with The Daily News. Interesting that we differ in our political choices most of the time. I would like to say that the response to Bowser's letter is very typical of the condescending replies to certain points challenged.
Last year, I sent an email about the paper not being seven days a week and wondering "if" it was going to reflect the cost of printed paper delivery, and all I got was a very condescending answer about jobs it will save.
It seems like you could relay your thoughts or information without being so dismissive. I can understand when someone is being rude or dismissive to you, but it seems a little uncalled for.
Obviously, I haven't moved far enough past how we were treated at this point but maybe one day you could appreciate different opinions, but that would be me trying to uplift instead of tear down.
Ace Firth
League City
