Here we go again.
I can only assume our Republican congressmen and governors haven't read anything regarding the 1918 Spanish Flu that took the lives of over 675,000 Americans because of politicians' unwillingness to take proper steps to control the pandemic's obvious spread.
They're now opening up our country as if the present Trump virus is coming to an end. At over 560,400 deaths, we're approaching the past pandemic's totals. Why didn't Trump put a hold on this Chinese virus coming into America when he had the chance? I can answer that question for you — it was greed (money).
The correct steps in January 2020 would be to stop all incoming human traffic long enough to establish quarantine facilities that would be able to detect anyone carrying the virus and hold them in a safe place away from the American people until safe to release amongst the public. This practice could've prevented a lot of grief and deaths.
Today, because of foolishness, we're still suffering the consequences of bad Republican government. We can only do that if American politicians and citizens smarten up and make the right decisions. But because of intransigence, I doubt any intelligent changes will take place.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
(1) comment
George Laicona is gaslighting again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.