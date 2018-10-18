So the crew and I were sitting out one Saturday evening selling rifle raffle tickets for our cause and a couple of Beto O'Rourke (Francis) supporters walk up to our table. They asked me how I felt about him? And thusly I point to the table and told them if he (Francis) had his wish he'd ban these weapons.
They in response said only the new sale of these weapons. I then asked them what if I want to sell my weapons in the future or leave them to my family members? They had no response to this and just smiled.
I stated my belief that if these particular weapons are banned it would lead to further more stringent laws banning even more weapons who a bureaucrat would deem unsafe.
I told them that I cannot — and will not — vote for a party or candidate who wishes to limit my freedom by infringing on my Second Amendment right.
Bruce Luerson
La Marque
My sentiments exactly! E G Wiley
