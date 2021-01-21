In response to the commentary by Cathy Gillentine ("I hope my friends can kick their Trump habits," The Daily News, Jan. 19): Although I'm a Trump supporter, I respect her opinion of President Trump.
However, one statement is totally out of line when she states that lying is equal to abortion. To tell a lie isn't the same as killing an unborn child.
She might want to rethink that.
Adolph Velek
Texas City
Every sin is forgivable. But you undo a lie by stating the truth. How can you undo an abortion? To any woman who has had an abortion you have my prayers and sympathies. If you ask for forgiveness, God will forgive. But if you make it to Heaven your child will be there and ask you, "Why?" When you look at those eyes what will you say?
