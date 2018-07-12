The fervor surrounding Trump’s Supreme Court pick is understandable: Over the last 100 years, the Supreme Court has rewritten the Constitution. What was once a short, simple document has become a 3,000-page tome empowering the Feds to dictate state and local policy. These decisions have done more to amend the Constitution than all of the official amendments combined.
That’s why people who object to an Article V Convention of States are working from a false assumption. They believe that the Constitution should be “left alone,” when in reality the courts have already altered our founding document beyond recognition. The court has given Washington almost unlimited power to rule and spend on any topic. It has empowered the executive to ignore the will of the people, and it’s empowered itself to “apply” the Constitution in ways that look more like legislation than adjudication.
The Convention of States Project doesn’t seek to alter the principles in the Constitution. Rather, we’re hoping to restore those principles. The Constitution imagines a limited federal government that can rule on a very select set of issues. All other matters should be left to the states and the people. Join us in support of an Article V Convention of States.
Michelle Davis
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.