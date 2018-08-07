Thank you, Allison Buchtien for the notice to businesses who could be better neighbors ("Some business owners could be better neighbors," The Daily News, Aug. 1).
Business owners in neighborhoods have an obligation to maintain and keep their areas as clean as possible. It is a neighborhood after all, not a junkyard.
I watch city trucks on a weekly basis clean up the boxes of the business closeby and wonder why they find it difficult to recycle. Or why it takes several days to put trash cans away. Is this an example of good stewardship?
We, in Galveston neighborhoods, deserve better!
Ellen Christie
Galveston
