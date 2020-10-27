I lost my mother to COVID-19 and am enraged with our elected officials who fall short protecting our community.
I’ve heard "if you're at risk of being seriously affected by COVID-19, then stay home, let the rest of us get back to work." Your line of thinking is flawed. The reason? My mother was an 86-year-old shut-in who didn't go out even before the pandemic.
My father and her caught it from God knows where. But I have a sneaky suspicion: people like Judge Mark Henry — running around town, not setting the example. His latest stunt to fine poll workers if they turn people away who aren't wearing masks is all about politics.
Henry wants you to think he's defending voters when in fact he's supporting anti-maskers.
This Day of The Dead, I will tell my mother’s story to save the lives of others. I will organize a vigil for her passing. I will tell others to vote against Donald Trump who keeps mismanaging this crisis. If you’re not up for election, you must speak up for us, or come the right time, you’ll be voted out, too.
Guadalupe Mendez
Galveston
So sorry for your loss. God Bless
My condolences on the loss of your mother, Guadalupe. However, it was Governor Greg Abbott who issued the Executive Order not to inhibit a person's right to vote by insisting they wear a mask. County Judge Mark Henry is enforcing that EO.
Several people have voted in our SFISD Museum sans mask. No problems. And remember, early voting started October 13. No poll worker has gotten ill. They sit behind a plexiglass barrier. Polling stations are socially distanced.
