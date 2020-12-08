I was reading a pleasant article by The Associated Press about the White House Christmas decor ("White House Christmas decor gives nod to 1st responders," The Daily News, Dec. 1) giving a morsel of favorable credit to our beautiful first lady and thought "how refreshing."
But wait, no, we must bring up something negative that a fired aid (selling a book) said about the first lady that happened two and a half years ago in July 2018.
I realize this was from The Associated Press, but can't this paper select just one positive story without adding a negative slant toward the Trump administration?
Kris Graves
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.