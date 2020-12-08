I was reading a pleasant article by The Associated Press about the White House Christmas decor ("White House Christmas decor gives nod to 1st responders," The Daily News, Dec. 1) giving a morsel of favorable credit to our beautiful first lady and thought "how refreshing."

But wait, no, we must bring up something negative that a fired aid (selling a book) said about the first lady that happened two and a half years ago in July 2018.

I realize this was from The Associated Press, but can't this paper select just one positive story without adding a negative slant toward the Trump administration?

Kris Graves

Galveston

