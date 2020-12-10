Dickinson's soon-to-be former mayor, Julie Masters, gave me a non-endorsement last week ("Dickinson needs the leadership of Jessie Brantley," The Daily News, Dec. 4).
This newspaper reported when Masters proposed changes to the Dickinson Economic Development Corp. budget ("Council rejects mayor's EDC appointments," The Daily News, June 11, 2009), and these quotes were printed: "When someone stands up to you they are punished," Councilman Kerry Neves shouted. "This doesn't pass the smell test."
Neves is correct. I stand up for right versus wrong. I fight for the residents. A formal warning in Chris Heard's file last year said his conduct needed immediate improvement. Masters states in her email to EDC concerning the market that "we left well enough alone" when she acknowledges she knew EDC didn't own all the property. The email states that EDC wouldn't have been reimbursed the $3 million in grant money due to not meeting the requirements. Estimates show $1 million was spent — boondoggle?
Heard lost my support. Masters and a couple other council members lost my support. How can a council member extend Heard's contract and tell me employee morale is the "worst ever." Masters has done some great things for Dickinson, but sadly her legacy will now be defined by Texas Rangers, terminating Heard and charges of felony child abuse.
Taxpayers should demand to hear the concerns raised by Alun Thomas and Penny Hunter.
Scott Shrader
Dickinson
