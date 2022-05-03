You can count on David Collins for District 3
District 3 Councilman David Collins has the experience, knowledge and confidence to get the job done. His solid leadership has given us everything from more street lights and road repairs to better storm protection for Galveston by working with the Army Corps of Engineers.
He’s forward-thinking, while also a preservationist who will fight to protect our valuable historical treasures.
Collins works full-time to make the tough decisions that ultimately bring you the most value for your tax dollars. He takes the job seriously because issues are always more complicated than they appear. Anyone can promise anything, but experience, hard work and research means that Collins approaches decisions and solutions realistically with long-term progress in mind.
He spends countless hours interacting with his community to personally get a feel for his constituents’ concerns, and takes time to listen and understand — no matter how small the issue — and makes sure your voice is heard.
As a long time friend and neighbor, I’ve personally witnessed Collins’ commitment and dedication. I highly recommend you keep the continuity and character by reelecting David Collins for District 3.
Anny Heiberg
Galveston
David Collins has my vote for Galveston District 3
I met David Collins when we volunteered together for our neighborhood association almost 20 years ago. He was helpful and had vision in accomplishing the objectives of the group and is pleasant.
Since he was elected District 3 council member four years ago, he has reached out to his constituents through monthly newsletters and monthly visits to neighborhood meetings with question and answer sessions.
He’s responsive to constituents and works for our interests.
I will vote for David Collins for District 3 on May 7 — and you should, too.
Thank you,
Jonathon Tromm
Galveston
Keep David Collins in office for continued progress
David Collins has been my District 3 councilman twice and I have complete confidence in his leadership. He works for all of us, and he will continue projects and goals for improving our district and the city of Galveston.
He keeps us informed and has an excellent working relationship with the mayor and city council. Collins is a man of integrity and intelligence and stays with a project until it’s completed.
Included in his many accomplishments are better lighting, drainage and beautification of downtown. Collins listens to his constituents without letting personal ego get in his way. He’s available for and supportive of events in our district.
He puts effort and energy into making District 3 and our extraordinary city of Galveston the very best place for all of us to live.
Please vote for continued progress with your vote for David Collins.
Rebecca Walker
Galveston
David Collins has our support again for District 3
We support the reelection of David Collins as our city council representative. Collins is very responsive when we reach out to him with questions or needs.
One example: We noticed people exiting the Yacht Basin often failed to stop at the posted stop sign. Collins suggested that a line be added by the stop sign, and within two days, the line was painted, and the situation has improved.
Collins’ monthly newsletter also keeps us informed of what’s going on at city hall and also around the county.
Bob and Kathy Matteson
Galveston
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Marie Robb
I will be voting for Marie Robb because she genuinely cares for District 6 constituents. As I anticipate voting, my mind returns to the freeze of 2021, when many Galveston residents, including me, lost water service.
In February 2021 when I learned my neighbor’s water was restored and I was still without water, my neighbor suggested I contact Robb. She was actively on social media, offering to be of service to her constituents.
I later learned Robb’s home was also without water and I was amazed that despite her own personal difficulty, her mind was on District 6 constituents. Robb immediately contacted me, eager to help. Within an hour, city workers discovered I had a broken exterior pipe.
When she learned of my broken pipe, she shared the name and number of the plumber scheduled to go to her house. I was touched by her generosity and willingness to share personal resources. After experiencing Marie Robb’s responsiveness to the people of District 6, I will be casting my vote for a truly dedicated council member, and hope you will join me.
Sharon Pagan
Galveston
West End needs Marie Robb as its representative
Join us to reelect Marie Robb for District 6.
Robb has brought the West End to Galveston. Our district has been continually overlooked when it comes to services, needs and voice. Robb has been our voice and she has been heard. We appreciate her time and dedication to our communities.
She’s willing not to just listen to our concerns, but to find solutions. Robb is accessible with a call or text and makes herself available to meet with her constituents.
She has made numerous contacts with the Texas General Land Office, state representatives and various government agencies at all levels. These associations allow her to know what’s going on, what’s coming up and what we as residents need to know.
The West End needs to keep Marie Robb working for us.
Dan and Susan Hohnbaum
Galveston
Vote for Marie Robb and ‘yes’ for GISD bond props
Marie Robb is getting our vote. I’m a busy, working mother who lives in District 6 and couldn’t be happier with the performance of Councilwoman Marie Robb.
I live with my family in the neighborhood of Lake Madeline. I’ve found Robb to be a dedicated public servant who has been very responsive to the needs of our neighborhood and for all of Galveston’s District 6.
Please remind 10 friends to vote for Marie Robb and to vote “yes” for the school bond. Both Robb and the school bond will make Galveston a better place.
Cindy Wolf
Galveston
