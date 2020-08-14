I'm a member of the George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Galveston. The chapter has been active in Galveston for 125 years and contributed to many civic and historic projects.
Unfortunately, over the past 125 years many of our scrapbooks, flags and other memorabilia have gone missing, probably stored in members' homes.
We want to reach out to the community and ask if one of your relatives was a member of the chapter, by any chance do you have a box in the attic that may contain something DAR related? Or if you do have anything DAR related would you be willing to share it with us?
Any help would be appreciated.
Chris Mattern
Galveston
