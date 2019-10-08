This insanity in Washington is being driven by the disgruntled Democrats in the House of Representatives and the deep state bad actors aiming to do one thing.
Even in the face of a great economy, lowered taxes, greater preservation of US sovereignty, progress on trade fairness, low unemployment and general prosperity the progressive, anti-American Democrats want to negate the 2016 election results.
They want President Trump out of office so badly that they're willing to sacrifice America.
My comment to the left is: You can't have my country to turn into a global dump for your ignorant fiddling.
Those of us that believe in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the sovereignty of our United States of America are up for this fight. Bring it.
George Christie
Galveston
