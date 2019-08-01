I do not understand why the greatest, strongest country in the world does not realize our strength comes from our diversity. It seems fearful people constantly try to divide us.
One group, then another has been accused of destroying America. The fearful people target anyone with a different religion than theirs, Hispanics coming here to escape danger and work for a better life in jobs most Americans won't do, or homosexuals and transgenders in the military because their incorrect belief that they would destroy our armed forces.
This country should not be run out of fear of others. Have the citizens of this great country learned from our past — previously Italians, Irish, Greeks, Eastern Europeans, Asians have been the target of such fearful people?
Did we not learn that these previous groups that were the target of fearful people have become productive, contributing citizens of this country?
We are the United States of America — united by the understanding and appreciation of our differences, not torn apart by illogical misconceptions of others not based in fact or reality but spoken by others for personal gain and power.
Jody Phelps
Galveston
