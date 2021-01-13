Events in Washington on Jan. 6 were both catastrophic and hopeful. The anger, hatred and violence of rioters shook us to our core. The aftermath will leave a scar. Yet once order was restored, we witnessed the democratic process unfold as the founders of our great nation set as law in our Constitution.
As leaders of the faith community, we're guided by hope and optimism and in that spirit we see Jan. 6 as an opportunity to join hands and walk together into the future. The values of faith communities call us to seek and pursue peace. Our values call us to love, not hate. Our values call us to a better way of life and to respect one another.
The path forward calls us to listen to one another with respect, honor and dignity. It calls us to see the humanity in one another by not letting our differences outweigh our commonalities.
We will have differences of opinion, yet we can find common ground. Now is the time for us, the heirs of American democracy and custodians for future generations, to work together for good; to reflect upon the faith we hold dear.
The path forward isn't easy. It will take hard work and commitment. May God grant us the ability to go from strength to strength and may we and our country be worthy of God’s blessing.
The Galveston Ministerial Alliance
Galveston
