In response to Ray Taft or a Beto O'Rourke ("Beto a hypocrite on guns, race and hecklers," The Daily News, Aug. 15): No one needs these guns.

Insisting that a gun used in mass shootings be accurately described is rationalizing a pathetic need to own these weapons.

Carlos Ponce

Of course you will, Virginia. If a firearm is not right for you then don't get one. But when we and OUR loved ones are threatened by bad people some want to be prepared... or be shot. Why do you want to impose your values upon those who want to exercise their Constitutional right to keep and bear arms?

Virginia will do the plea, "Please Mr Bad Guy don't kill me or my family. I've called 911 and the police are on their way. Can you wait?"

I won't vote for RFO!

Gun control IS NOT the answer to curb violence. Restoring the traditional family is a start to curb violence.

