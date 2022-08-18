I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' By VIRGINIA STONE Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In response to Ray Taft or a Beto O'Rourke ("Beto a hypocrite on guns, race and hecklers," The Daily News, Aug. 15): No one needs these guns.Insisting that a gun used in mass shootings be accurately described is rationalizing a pathetic need to own these weapons.After all, it's a status symbol, easy to operate, and accurate, therefore a lot of fun.Beto O'Rourke knows gun control is the answer to stopping this violence, and I agree we must control these rifles.I'm voting for Beto O'Rourke because I don't care how these gun gluttons feel.Virginia Stone Galveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Carlos Ponce Aug 18, 2022 9:32pm Of course you will, Virginia. If a firearm is not right for you then don't get one. But when we and OUR loved ones are threatened by bad people some want to be prepared... or be shot. Why do you want to impose your values upon those who want to exercise their Constitutional right to keep and bear arms?Virginia will do the plea, "Please Mr Bad Guy don't kill me or my family. I've called 911 and the police are on their way. Can you wait?"I won't vote for RFO!Gun control IS NOT the answer to curb violence. Restoring the traditional family is a start to curb violence. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCrash victim's relative files $50M lawsuit against Galveston bar operator, othersAngler finds man hanging from tree near Galveston causewayRetired man ready to travel while wife is still workingGalveston man killed in scooter crash, one charged with intoxication manslaughterVictim identified in deadly Texas City hit-and-runMedical branch President Ben Raimer put on administrative leaveGalveston scooter rider's death makes five in eight daysRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for meMen connected to theft of $500K from Galveston County extraditedBaffled islanders demand answers about Raimer ouster CollectionsVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonWhen the cows came homeGood Ole Days are here again in HitchcockFall Sports PreviewCooling off at the splash padBirds, people fish on island's East End CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (245) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (83) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Trump needs lawyers because of shady Democrats (50) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44) Conservative evolution driving change in schools (44)
(1) comment
Of course you will, Virginia. If a firearm is not right for you then don't get one. But when we and OUR loved ones are threatened by bad people some want to be prepared... or be shot. Why do you want to impose your values upon those who want to exercise their Constitutional right to keep and bear arms?
Virginia will do the plea, "Please Mr Bad Guy don't kill me or my family. I've called 911 and the police are on their way. Can you wait?"
I won't vote for RFO!
Gun control IS NOT the answer to curb violence. Restoring the traditional family is a start to curb violence.
