I think it's time to think blue. How can we expect Ted Cruz to stick up for Texas when he cannot stick up for himself? He was once brutally insulted by Donald Trump, who called him "Lyin' Ted" and added further indignity to his family. Lyin' Ted's reaction to this abuse — become close pals with Trump.
Randy Weber is another example of a wimpish politician. I have written emails to my congressman covering many topics, only to receive a form letter from the National Rifle Association. Also, is it too much to ask for you to answer your phone, or do a town hall?
So, we start voting next month in a very important local and state election. As a native Texan, I have high respect for courage. To me, blue is much more appealing than red elephants with yellow stripes.
Terry Gaustad
Santa Fe
(1) comment
My sense is that Texas is very close to being a purple state, based on the actual values and feelings of the populace. But a problem Democratic candidates have is that Democrats and Democrat-leaning citizens aren't as reliable voters as Republicans. It seems like, election after election, they just don't feel as strongly about their values as conservative voters do about theirs. I don't know if this is really true, or if it's just how it seems to me, but it seems especially true of Texas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.