I’m Mark Salinas, and I'm running to be your next sheriff of Galveston County. Born and raised on Galveston Island, I'm a Ball High School graduate with an associate’s degree from Galveston College. I went to the University of Houston Downtown for my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Community presence and safety is the most important focus for the sheriff. Together, we will lead the sheriff’s department into a proactive community policing agency and give back to the community. For too long, the sheriff’s office has been seen as out of touch with residents. Implementing higher standards within the sheriff’s department benefits not only the agency, but the taxpayers of Galveston County, too.
There’s no doubt the perception of law enforcement needs to change in Galveston County. With transparency in mind, I will hold town hall meetings and will listen to your concerns. The sheriff's office will expand its patrol presence not only in the unincorporated areas but within our municipalities. Our growing population means we must get ahead of the game.
No matter the party you represent, no matter your income, and no matter the color of your skin, we all need to work together.
Mark Salinas
Dickinson
