The topic of this letter is how garbage bins are treated by the garbage workers. The bin we currently have cost around $65 and lasted about two months before the lid was broken off. It took another two months before the lid disappeared altogether.

When driving around my neighborhood, I've noticed many other bins with missing lids and have wondered if they were damaged by the garbage workers too. On one recent garbage day, my father noticed trash littered in the street in front of our house that included dog poop bags that were run over by cars.

To solve this issue, I would like the trash companies to please remind their employees to be more careful when emptying the bins and placing them back on property.

Alex Champagne

League City

