For years the people have been calling for more police on the streets. Now, they don’t want any police? I can understand their frustration about the few cops that are abusing their authority, but it is just a small percentage of police departments.
I know a lot of police officers that are decent, hardworking people, that take their oath to “protect and serve” seriously.
That small percentages are bullies and cowards who hide behind their badge. They only want a badge and a gun, so they can run over people.
They should be weeded out, but we don’t need to do away with the police departments.
If that happens, who will you call when someone is breaking into your house? The Lone Ranger? John Wayne? Ghostbusters?
Don’t burn down the house to get the mouse. We have the chance to make things better. Let’s do it right.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
L. Davied Bond [thumbup]
We have a "perfect storm" that created the riots. First we had the locked down communities and people antsy to get out. Then we had a bad cop in a city not willing to go after him outside of being fired from the force. Relatively speaking the percentage of good cops range in the upper 90th percentile in this country. Then we have mainstream media and social media goading the rest of the country to react to what is a localized problem. CNN has benefited. Their ratings have come up from the cellar. Then we have politicians in an election year promising to remedy the problem.
Virus lock down + one bad cop + media + politics = ONE BIG MESS.
I cannot believe the "LEFT"...has been allowed to establish their Caliphate in Minneapolis! I never thought it would happen! They have started taxing businesses like ISIS did....that is far out! They Named their country "CHAZ!"
They are busy now tearing down statues, and destroying private property, important relics, religious artifacts and other things which offends them, JUST LIKE ISIS!
