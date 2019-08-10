I've visited Texas several times, notably for a friend's wedding in Galveston in the early 1990s in October. I wondered at the time why those in my party were the only ones in the water. Later I learned that the water was considered too cold at that time of the year except for those of us from the north.
My partner and I are on the lookout for warm climates to visit while in the depth of New England winters, but I can assure you we will not spend our hard earned vacation dollars in Galveston — or anywhere in Texas for that matter — after learning of your miserable treatment of a black man led by mounted police officers.
This treatment is colder than any New England winter, and as a white man who will marry a black woman, I'm deeply offended by this overtly racist treatment of a detainee. I'm certain that if the offender were white the perp walk pictured would never have happened.
Those responsible for this violation of Donald Neely's civil rights should be perp walked as he was. Please try to be civil in the future.
Erik Doolittle
Brernardston, Massachusetts
