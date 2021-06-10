Critical "what" theory? One of the principle tenants of critical race theory defines white ethnicity as somehow being supreme and racist — "very bad things." There's only one race, human.
The push to thoroughly integrate CRT into early education curriculums, shaming children into believing they're "privileged," therefore racist, has been in full swing for many years now. I have a 26-year-old nephew who's convinced the prison population demographics are a direct result of racism by whites who run the law.
OK, raise your hand if you chose your birth parents. Not possible, you had no choice of skin color. And if found guilty of a serious crime, you're going to prison.
Lastly, there's no critical thinking going on in CRT teachings (read the biased texts your children are being taught). There's only one race comprised of multiple skin colors and no new evidence to support a theory that birth parents conspired to produce a white supremacist.
We need a counter argument that's not wrapped around teaching loathing, victimization or entitlement based on skin color. Teach content of character versus skin color, as Martin Luther King Jr. prescribed. Add an honor code: don't lie, cheat, steal or tolerate those who do. Gig'em!
Michael Speck
Friendswood
