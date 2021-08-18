Bill Keese is my choice for city council District 1.
My reasons are we have an opportunity to put a fresh set of eyes on the needs of District 1; someone who sees that attention has to be spent on what has been the eyesore of Galveston for years.
Keese is like a breath of fresh air and has ideas that make sense. He has spoken about things that could help the district move in a direction that would make us very proud to be residents of this beautiful island.
He has the experience; he's been going around every neighborhood to make sure everyone is OK or needs anything to be better. We will see the big changes. He knows how and has the expertise to get things done — at last.
I'm voting for Bill Keese who can make change happen. I love my island, and with Keese at front, the island will be a greater place to live.
Jesus Carrillo
Galveston
