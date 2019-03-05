Why does The Daily News print commentary that's factually inaccurate?
L. David Bond would have us believe that only the wealthy benefitted from the Trump tax cuts ("Trump and cronies are robbing us through tax cuts," The Daily News, Feb. 27). The truth is, all Americans took home more of their paychecks.
Historically, the top 1 percent of wage earners pay more in that than the 90 percent combined. The bottom 40 percent of earners pay no income tax at all. They get back everything that they paid in and then some.
Those that earn more than $100,000 pay in 39 percent of their earnings. The rest of us pay in less.
People howling that their tax return is smaller need to understand that it's because they paid less in. If you need to use the IRS as a savings account, you can elect to withhold more than is required.
Bond seems to have plucked some figures from some random article that can be easily fact checked on Google for their inaccuracy. I'm ready to cancel my subscription over the spread of disinformation in the commentaries that you print. People will believe this nonsense just because it was printed in the paper, and therefore, must be true. You're part of the problem.
Cindy Milina
La Marque
