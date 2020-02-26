Greetings. My name is Karla and I’m a fifth-grade student at Salida Elementary School in Salida, California. We live in the central valley located east of San Francisco.
This year we are to each complete a state project. I picked Texas. So, I’m asking for any and all information from and about your great State of Texas to be sent to me.
If you would please send me any postcards, articles, maps, pictures, pins, pencils, posters, pamphlets, or any other special items from Texas for my project, I would really appreciate it.
Items can be mailed to: Salida Elementary School, c/o Mr. Flores’ 5th Grade Class, 4519 Finney Road, Salida, CA 95368.
Thanks in advance for making my project the best. I’m so excited to learn about an awesome state like Texas.
Karla Garcia
Salida, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.