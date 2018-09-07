Progressives raise taxes to pay for more welfare. After a tax increase reduces revenues by killing jobs, creating more need for welfare, they raise taxes again. An endless treadmill of more welfare and higher taxes.
Conservatives cut taxes to create jobs, reducing the need for welfare and increasing government income. After the Trump tax cut more people are working, paying taxes and leaving welfare.
Federal income is greater now than any Obama year, and entitlement spending is less than any Obama year.
This November we vote a choice. Republican for lower taxes/more jobs/less welfare, or Democrat for higher taxes/fewer jobs/more welfare.
Gary Miller
Texas City
