Michael A. Smith made a few good points regarding the "Dignified Resignation" statue, but I did not like the implication that it appeared by magic during the Jim Crow era ("County must begin process to remove 'Dignified Resignation,'" The Daily News, June 27).
Let's remember, please, that before the Civil War, the Democrats were the party of slavery; and after the Civil War, the Democrats were the party of Jim Crow and the Ku Klux Klan. It was Democrat politicians who had this statue erected.
How ironic that today's Democrats claim to be offended by a statue put up by their own great-grandfathers.
Yale Woodford
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.