State Rep. Mayes Middleton has introduced a bill in the Texas House that will severely impact your right to choose who gets on the next election ballot in Texas.
If HB 4416 passes you will never see a third-party choice on Texas ballots ever again.
Most Americans like choices. We want more than two TV stations, more than two radio stations, and don't want to be limited between only McDonalds or Burger King.
It's extremely difficult and expensive for any third-party to maintain ballot access in Texas. Now, Middleton wants to raise the bar even higher. He should be ashamed, this is something I would expect in a socialist or communist country — not in freedom loving Texas.
Like or hate a third-party be they Libertarian, the Green Party or whomever, no one forces anyone to vote for them on Election Day. Did you elect Middleton to take away rights or did you elect him to tackle real issues in Texas like high taxes? When politicians introduce and support such bills as HB 4416 they're not representing you, but partisan politics at the expense of your rights. Kill the bill.
James Felber
Carrollton
