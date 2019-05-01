It's a sad time for America when a known draft dodger can make fun of, and put down, a great American statesman, war hero and former prisoner of war, and continue to do so long after the man is dead.
No decent human being would stoop so low.
It's time for a new battle cry in America: "Crooked Donald ... lock him up!"
Calvin D. Meeks
Galveston
