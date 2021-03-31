There's a moral imperative to pass this planet to our children in better shape than we found it. But what the Biden administration is doing will harm America’s future.
Factcheck.org studied claims surrounding the Paris Climate Agreement goals and wrote, “The climate modeling nonprofit Climate Interactive found that national contributions made by United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change parties to date, which include the Paris Agreement pledges, would result in roughly 3.3 celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100. That’s compared with 4.2 celsius of warming for business as usual.”
So, the net result is a reduction of 0.9 Celsius. Of course, others have different results but none claim any significant reduction in global temperatures.
Against this, President Biden pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions between 57 percent and 63 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. This policy will indisputably harm our manufacturing sector’s global competitiveness and cost Americans jobs.
The world’s largest polluter, China, can pollute to its heart’s content until 2030. By that time our manufacturing sector will likely be decimated.
The kicker? China negotiated the ability to tap into a $100 billion annual fund to assist them in becoming more green. That fund is subsidized by American taxpayers.
Dave Smith
Friendswood
(1) comment
So I guess passing this planet to our children in better shape than we found it isn't such a moral imperative after all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.