Fifty-one cowardly liberals slunk off to Washington on July 12. They're hiding behind the skirts of their liberal masters, rather than stay and represent their constituents. They elected to forego their duties.
The election bill they oppose actually expands voter rights. It does prevents voter harvesting, 24-hour voting and does require a valid I.D.
Liberals argue that I.D. requirements are racist and costly. A Texas citizen can get an I.D. that's valid for six years. The cost is less than $3 a year. The requirements are: proof of U.S. citizenship, be a Texas resident, proof of identity and a Social Security number.
How is the cost or requirements unfair or racist?
James Cleveland
Texas City
(1) comment
Election Identification Certificate (EIC) are free in the state of Texas.
https://www.dps.texas.gov/section/driver-license/election-identification-certificate-eic
