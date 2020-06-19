It's encouraging to see Amazon leadership step up efforts to support black community organizations' work to address systemic racism.
However, I'm concerned about a potential community source for the spread of COVID-19, particularly among low-income and minority individuals related to Amazon's business practice of shipping packages that ultimately are expected to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service — but are not.
A high percentage of low-income individuals and minorities live in apartments due to systemic economic inequalities. Many of these same residents pay Amazon to deliver the packages to their apartment door just like single-family homes. This rarely, if ever, happens.
Instead, the USPS carrier regularly leaves pickup slips, requiring a visit to the postal facility to stand in a long line for sometimes hours.
Worst, few individuals wear masks nor the lone postal clerk. Other non-wearing mask individuals enter the postal facility to retrieve mail from P.O. boxes.
The recent surge in virus cases appears related to the reopening, yet the local postal facilities' parking lots are often full of vehicles. The implications that the USPS and indirectly Amazon as potential spreading sources for the virus that is disproportionately killing minorities is unconscionable and should be immediately addressed.
T.G. McCoy
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.