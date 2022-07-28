It is a shame the superintendent of Clear Creek ISD schools retired because of pressure from parents uncomfortable with teaching the history of this country.

In 1619, the first African slaves were brought to North America in Virginia. Slavery carried over in the newly formed United States of America where a slave was counted as 60 percent of a human being for the census. After the Civil War ended in 1865, the slaves were granted their freedom, which should have been granted by the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

