It is a shame the superintendent of Clear Creek ISD schools retired because of pressure from parents uncomfortable with teaching the history of this country.
In 1619, the first African slaves were brought to North America in Virginia. Slavery carried over in the newly formed United States of America where a slave was counted as 60 percent of a human being for the census. After the Civil War ended in 1865, the slaves were granted their freedom, which should have been granted by the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.
The exception allowed convicted criminals to work in chain gangs. Unscrupulous men, mainly in the South, used this clause to keep some of the status quo.
If your children should be shielded from the fact that white men treated them badly for much of our history, they should not be taught about Hitler, Stalin or Mussolini, white men who behaved badly.
I am 79 years old, and I was reared in Galveston and went to segregated white and Hispanic schools here. The movie houses and other venues were for whites only. The country has improved over my lifetime, but still has a long way to go.
Denying our history is wrong.
David Detmar
League City
• Editor's note: Superintendent Eric Williams earlier this month said he would step down Jan. 31 to care for a relative who is ill.
