Today’s reality is mothers weeping, out of control gun control, voter suppression, poverty and mental health issues.
There's so much brokenness in America and nothing seems to improve by those in authority, with all the expertise or the power to make changes happen.
The Bible tells us that the soldiers that crucified Jesus walked away free as vipers, and Mary, the mother of Jesus, wept at his death. The racist attitude is deeper than we can ever imagine and gaining unimaginable strength.
African American studies is a progressive approach to an age-old problem but how many high schools in our county accept that as a fact while still insisting using racist materials like Huckleberry Finn?
A salute to Dickinson Independent School District for change, as I'm a graduate of a segregated Dickinson ISD school system. Galveston County, we're guilty; “racism isn't a topic of discussion, but removal.”
Many good people of all nationalities have bowed down and bled fighting racism together. It cannot be fought Black to Black, Asian to Asian, Latino to Latino, but across the table with humility and hunger. There's never a problem greater than us with the holy authority given to us.
Lois Jones
La Marque
