Jackie Cole’s campaign signs include two important words — integrity and independence. In my opinion, these two words define her.
As both a previous city council member, and current council member for District 6, she knows and understands the needs of her constituency. Moreover, Dr. Cole is certainly well-known in the Galveston community for her dedication, tenacity and foresight in founding the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy following Hurricane Ike in 2008, which devastated our island, and served as the organization’s president until 2019.
I've personally worked with her these past several years handling the publicity for the conservancy’s annual fundraiser, and I've seen, firsthand, her ongoing dedication and commitment to this organization, in addition to continuing to exhibit her exemplary qualities of integrity and independence.
Be assured, she will continue to exhibit these same admirable qualities in her role when she's reelected as District 6 councilperson.
Robyn Bushong
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.