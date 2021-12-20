Country
United States of America US Virgin Islands United States Minor Outlying Islands Canada Mexico, United Mexican States Bahamas, Commonwealth of the Cuba, Republic of Dominican Republic Haiti, Republic of Jamaica Afghanistan Albania, People's Socialist Republic of Algeria, People's Democratic Republic of American Samoa Andorra, Principality of Angola, Republic of Anguilla Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S) Antigua and Barbuda Argentina, Argentine Republic Armenia Aruba Australia, Commonwealth of Austria, Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Bahrain, Kingdom of Bangladesh, People's Republic of Barbados Belarus Belgium, Kingdom of Belize Benin, People's Republic of Bermuda Bhutan, Kingdom of Bolivia, Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana, Republic of Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya) Brazil, Federative Republic of British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago) British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria, People's Republic of Burkina Faso Burundi, Republic of Cambodia, Kingdom of Cameroon, United Republic of Cape Verde, Republic of Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad, Republic of Chile, Republic of China, People's Republic of Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia, Republic of Comoros, Union of the Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, People's Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica, Republic of Cote D'Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the Cyprus, Republic of Czech Republic Denmark, Kingdom of Djibouti, Republic of Dominica, Commonwealth of Ecuador, Republic of Egypt, Arab Republic of El Salvador, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji, Republic of the Fiji Islands Finland, Republic of France, French Republic French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon, Gabonese Republic Gambia, Republic of the Georgia Germany Ghana, Republic of Gibraltar Greece, Hellenic Republic Greenland Grenada Guadaloupe Guam Guatemala, Republic of Guinea, Revolutionary
People's Rep'c of Guinea-Bissau, Republic of Guyana, Republic of Heard and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras, Republic of Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China Hrvatska (Croatia) Hungary, Hungarian People's Republic Iceland, Republic of India, Republic of Indonesia, Republic of Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq, Republic of Ireland Israel, State of Italy, Italian Republic Japan Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of Kazakhstan, Republic of Kenya, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait, State of Kyrgyz Republic Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon, Lebanese Republic Lesotho, Kingdom of Liberia, Republic of Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein, Principality of Lithuania Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Macao, Special Administrative Region of China Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar, Republic of Malawi, Republic of Malaysia Maldives, Republic of Mali, Republic of Malta, Republic of Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania, Islamic Republic of Mauritius Mayotte Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco, Principality of Mongolia, Mongolian People's Republic Montserrat Morocco, Kingdom of Mozambique, People's Republic of Myanmar Namibia Nauru, Republic of Nepal, Kingdom of Netherlands Antilles Netherlands, Kingdom of the New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua, Republic of Niger, Republic of the Nigeria, Federal Republic of Niue, Republic of Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway, Kingdom of Oman, Sultanate of Pakistan, Islamic Republic of Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama, Republic of Papua New Guinea Paraguay, Republic of Peru, Republic of Philippines, Republic of the Pitcairn Island Poland, Polish People's Republic Portugal, Portuguese Republic Puerto Rico Qatar, State of Reunion Romania, Socialist Republic of Russian Federation Rwanda, Rwandese Republic Samoa, Independent State of San Marino, Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Senegal, Republic of Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Singapore, Republic of Slovakia (Slovak Republic) Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia, Somali Republic South Africa, Republic of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Spain, Spanish State Sri Lanka, Democratic Socialist Republic of St. Helena St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Pierre and Miquelon St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Suriname, Republic of Svalbard & Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland, Kingdom of Sweden, Kingdom of Switzerland, Swiss Confederation Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand, Kingdom of Timor-Leste, Democratic Republic of Togo, Togolese Republic Tokelau (Tokelau Islands) Tonga, Kingdom of Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Tunisia, Republic of Turkey, Republic of Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda, Republic of Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain & N. Ireland Uruguay, Eastern Republic of Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam, Socialist Republic of Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia, Republic of Zimbabwe
(3) comments
Rodney Tow, the handful of Democrats running are mentioned. Why are Republicans mentioned more often? Perhaps you missed the following: "Nine incumbent local officials, all Republicans, will cruise into new terms without any opposition." There are 9 offices where no Democrat filed. The GCDN cannot mention a Democrat that doesn't exist.
Rodney, you are comparing Apples and Oranges. keith is running for a county position..
Middleton is running for a state senate position that impacts several counties and deserves the coverage. There was no bias in the story or political favor.
I don't want to burst your bubble, and I don't want to bad-mouth GDN, because in my book they are fairer than most of the newspapers in this nation! However, back to your complaint! Many newspapers don't report on Democrats, and what they are doing because they are always committing underhanded, and deplorable, if not illegal things! I will line it up for you! The Democratic Senator from Connecticut, Blumenthal, just recently gave a keynote speech at an event honoring the anniversary of the Communist Party in America, and he has investments with the Communists! Did the Media report this [censored]...Naw they didn't. They BLACKED IT OUT & covered for the LEFT! Did the Media and Big Tech print and report on all the Payoffs & Kickbacks, & Pay for Access that Joe the Big Guy & Hunter Biden, his son got from the Ukraine, China & Russia? [censored]..Naw they didn't and they suspended, censored, and BLACKED- OUT anybody else who tried to bring up to the public!
To top all that off, Joe China and his troupe of clowns, at the Fake Oval Office just recently had a serious meeting with CNN, CNBC, ABC, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, New York Times, GOOGLE, & others Liberal rags, to chew their rear ends out, because they were not hearing their praises sung to the public enough! In other words, ....They were asking all of them to raise the number of lies, and fake reports of good thing being reported on their behalf to the public. They wanted the Media to report fake things they did not do, and certainly things and accolades they did not earned!
So, the point I'm making here is the Democrats have not done anything to brag on, nor anything to beat their chests about since they "engineered" Joe China into office. So what good things are out there for the news people to report concerning Democratic progress? ZERO!!!!!!
Of course there's always the Afghanistan Withdrawal we could bring up. We could bring up the Keystone Pipeline Closure, how about Inflation rising to a forty rear high? Gasoline prices are off the charts? Small Businesses are closing because Joe China is paying people to stay at home instead of going to work!
Shall I go on? You want some more? Alright then, because I have not talked about the "Black Folk" issues yet!
Nor have I talked about the thousands of Illegals and Terrorists crossing the Southern Border with no consequences or repercussions coming forth! Want some more? I got another hour worth of stuff about Joe China, Cackling Kamala Harris, and people like Crocked Hilliary, that the newspapers have covered up for years!!!! GDN is one of the good guys!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.