I read with dismay the article on the primary filings ("Middleton's move sets off flurry of primary filings," The Daily News, Dec. 16). The article starts on the first page referring to the 2022 Republican races. It discusses the Republicans for two short columns on the first page and two long columns on page 5, but there were only two short paragraphs regarding the Democrat on page 5.

You reassure the reader that the Republicans have "conservative bona fides," but you say nothing about Keith Henry, the Democrat, and his qualifications.

A few days ago, you ran an article talking about candidates, again with plenty of references to "Republican" but your reference for the Democrat was something like "on the other side," careful not to use the word "Democrat."

It seems to me that if you want to pretend to be a newspaper you should at least pretend to be unbiased.

Rodney Tow

Texas City

Carlos Ponce

Rodney Tow, the handful of Democrats running are mentioned. Why are Republicans mentioned more often? Perhaps you missed the following: "Nine incumbent local officials, all Republicans, will cruise into new terms without any opposition." There are 9 offices where no Democrat filed. The GCDN cannot mention a Democrat that doesn't exist.

Jack Cross

Rodney, you are comparing Apples and Oranges. keith is running for a county position..

Middleton is running for a state senate position that impacts several counties and deserves the coverage. There was no bias in the story or political favor.

Charles Douglas

I don't want to burst your bubble, and I don't want to bad-mouth GDN, because in my book they are fairer than most of the newspapers in this nation! However, back to your complaint! Many newspapers don't report on Democrats, and what they are doing because they are always committing underhanded, and deplorable, if not illegal things! I will line it up for you! The Democratic Senator from Connecticut, Blumenthal, just recently gave a keynote speech at an event honoring the anniversary of the Communist Party in America, and he has investments with the Communists! Did the Media report this [censored]...Naw they didn't. They BLACKED IT OUT & covered for the LEFT! Did the Media and Big Tech print and report on all the Payoffs & Kickbacks, & Pay for Access that Joe the Big Guy & Hunter Biden, his son got from the Ukraine, China & Russia? [censored]..Naw they didn't and they suspended, censored, and BLACKED- OUT anybody else who tried to bring up to the public!

To top all that off, Joe China and his troupe of clowns, at the Fake Oval Office just recently had a serious meeting with CNN, CNBC, ABC, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, New York Times, GOOGLE, & others Liberal rags, to chew their rear ends out, because they were not hearing their praises sung to the public enough! In other words, ....They were asking all of them to raise the number of lies, and fake reports of good thing being reported on their behalf to the public. They wanted the Media to report fake things they did not do, and certainly things and accolades they did not earned!

So, the point I'm making here is the Democrats have not done anything to brag on, nor anything to beat their chests about since they "engineered" Joe China into office. So what good things are out there for the news people to report concerning Democratic progress? ZERO!!!!!!

Of course there's always the Afghanistan Withdrawal we could bring up. We could bring up the Keystone Pipeline Closure, how about Inflation rising to a forty rear high? Gasoline prices are off the charts? Small Businesses are closing because Joe China is paying people to stay at home instead of going to work!

Shall I go on? You want some more? Alright then, because I have not talked about the "Black Folk" issues yet!

Nor have I talked about the thousands of Illegals and Terrorists crossing the Southern Border with no consequences or repercussions coming forth! Want some more? I got another hour worth of stuff about Joe China, Cackling Kamala Harris, and people like Crocked Hilliary, that the newspapers have covered up for years!!!! GDN is one of the good guys!

