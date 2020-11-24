I don't understand why or how some President Trump supporters won't accept the fact that president-elect Biden won the election. He won the popular vote, and the Electoral College will affirm that.
As a Democrat, I found it difficult to accept the fact that even though Hillary Clinton won the popular vote (you can check this), she lost the Electoral College vote. I had to accept Trump as the president-elect. I did so, with difficulty.
Please give president-elect Biden the same courtesy.
Robert Bowen
League City
