Once again, I'm voting for Carl Gustafson for Friendswood City Council, Position 6.
Carl and his wife, Theresa, have not only been involved in our community through their children’s activities (three daughters and 1 son), but are very civic-minded.
He has coached and sponsored numerous youth sports teams. Supported the development of four new girls’ softball fields and concession building, and the safety and drainage improvements at Renwick Park for the local boys youth baseball league.
He held, or holds, positions as liaison to the Galveston County Mayor and Council Members Association; The Houston Galveston Area Council board of directors and council liaison to the community economic development committee; co-chair of the Friendswood Drainage Sub-Committee addressing flooding; and current chairman of the Galveston County Republican Party. All permitting him to establish bonds with many elected officials at all levels of government, ensuring Friendswood’s voice is represented. He also supports the crisis pregnancy centers, child adoption, anti-trafficking and animal adoptions.
Carl has over 25 years experience as an engineer and project manager in the oil and gas industry.
Early voting is April 26 through April 30 and Election Day is May 4.
Kitten Brizendine
Former Friendswood council member
