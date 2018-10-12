In response to the letter by Ed Sullivan ("America has been infected with a powerful disease," The Daily News, Oct. 10): Anyone that thinks abortion is ethical has no idea about ethics. DNA proves that the baby isn't part of a woman's body; therefore, it's a separate human. The Declaration of Independence states that life is a fundamental right.
The Social Security pension will be lost within 15 years. Not because of Trump, but because it's a Ponzi Scheme. It was adopted in 1935. Those who voted for it knew it was a Ponzi Scheme. It would've failed by 1990, but didn't because the Baby Boomers extended it by 40 years. If something isn't done to correct this scheme it will cause the United States to fail.
Both liberals and conservatives contribute to the lawless nation we're now living under. We haven't been under constitutional law since 1861. We've been under constitutional whim since 1868. An example: Abortion isn't found in the Constitution; therefore, the 10th Amendment says it belongs to the states. That 1973 ruling is unconstitutional. In fact, 60 percent to 90 percent of the laws passed by the central government violate the Constitution.
You say respect for individuals, and the rules that protect them are tossed aside. Aren't pre-born babies individuals?
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
