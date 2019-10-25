Congressman Randy Weber sent me a personal letter.
“Thank you for taking the time to share your support for President Donald Trump,” he wrote. “I stand with you in backing the President against the unfounded attacks by Democrats.”
Problem: I don’t support Trump, as Weber and staff should definitely know.
Fact: I’ve told Weber staffers on the phone that I deplore Trump and Weber should as well.
Question: Why would Weber send me such a letter?
Answer: Because he and his staff ignore what people actually say in calls and don’t actually care what a majority of people believe. Weber and his staff ignore facts.
In his letter, Weber maintains the transcript of Trump’s July 25 talk with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky proves “there was no wrongdoing.” That’s a lie.
Truth: Weber is a right-wing radical. He backs a criminal who calls parts of our Constitution “phony” and likens the constitutional process of impeachment to a “lynching.” Weber claims to be a Christian, but supports all the un-Christian things Trump says and does. He should be publicly condemning Trump.
Please dump Weber in 2020. He cares nothing for the beliefs, needs and aspirations of average citizens — and never will.
Kevin Moran
Galveston
