Hurricane Ike was 10 years ago. It damaged some buildings, while it validated the integrity of others, especially since then building codes in Galveston have become increasingly more stringent. Most, if not all, new construction has been subject to design by structural engineers and inspected for compliance during the construction process.
It therefore seems appropriate to ask just how well all of this new construction would fair if subjected to a direct hit by another Ike or Michael? (Remember that photo of a single house on Bolivar standing in a debris field that was once a neighborhood?)
The cost of new construction is very high. New building codes and processes were put into place for a reason, so what might be the payback? There might not be any one person supremely qualified to render an opinion on the matter, but perhaps a few people in the right industries might formulate a credible opinion.
Aladain "A.J." LeBlanc
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.