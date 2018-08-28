I commend The Daily News for not joining the so-called "ranks of newspapers standing for press freedom." I don’t understand Harvey Rice being bent out of shape because The Daily News didn't join the Houston Chronicle on the phony press freedom issue ("News should explain not joining editorial campaign," The Daily News, Aug. 25).
Of course the paper he works for, the Houston Chronicle, is part of the New York Times gang to bad-mouth President Trump at every opportunity. The Houston Chronicle seems to be a clone of the Times. I read the Houston Chronicle and I have never read an editorial that was not critical of Trump. They are 100 percent against Trump, and every issue of the paper is against Trump. I have a pile of articles and editorials from the Houston Chronicle, all against Trump, so Rice is going along with his employer naturally.
Thank you for not joining the crowd of what I call haters in the news media. If there is a news media gang against Trump, the Houston Chronicle is certainly a part of it. I appreciate your independence.
Ray Holbrook
Santa Fe
