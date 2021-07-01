During the Trump presidency, the press routinely took an opposing position to his efforts. If they want to look partisan and foolish, that is their right. But now it appears they may be complicit in attempting to hide the very real possibility that China holds sole responsibility for the deaths of millions of people around the world.
What should concern rational people is the hostility with which the mainstream press sought to discredit and silence scientists that attempted to sound the alarm as to the COVID virus’ true origins.
At what point will the world’s media take a look in the mirror and evaluate their role of the chaos they knowingly create in our society?
Marilyn Harris
Galveston
(2) comments
Oh, I dunno. The media will prolly no longer report on the crap you don't like, whenever you and your criminal orange messiah quit creating it. Thanks for self-identifying as part of the problem in this country. It's always good to know what the enemy (of democracy) looks like.
More Liberal Kool-aid, Stuart?
"It's always good to know what the enemy (of democracy) looks like." All Stuart has to do is look in the mirror.
