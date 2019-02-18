As a parent whose children have thrived at Hall Elementary for almost six years, I'm dismayed and quite shocked at the portrayal of our wonderful little school in the article on Clear Creek Independent School District rezoning ("Hall Elementary move stokes fear in group of parents," The Daily News, Feb. 16). The article singularly failed to reflect the true character, culture, and strengths of Hall Elementary. To prospective Hall parents, here is our "insider view," which cannot be captured by school accountability ratings or external appearances.
Accountability ratings don’t tell you that our principal knows every student by name, or that our teachers are among the most caring and committed we've ever seen. Ratings don’t reflect our clubs and PTA programs and the reassuring presence of our Watch D.O.G dads, or that our STEM Club serves 240 students annually, with Mad Chemistry, Robotics, and Coding modules, among others, that will complement the new E-STEM program beautifully. The article didn’t mention that portables aren't needed next year, or that our "old buildings" did great in Hurricane Harvey, or that money from the recent bond is earmarked for improvements at Hall.
Hall Elementary has a large heart and a great academic environment, and we're sorry that our fifth-grader must leave it soon.
Lavanya Rajagopalan
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.