On Nov. 28, Valero Texas City Refinery presented checks totaling $415,000 to 23 local charities with programs serving children in our area. Programs included those battling food insecurity, encouraging education, providing mentoring services, and advocating for children in foster care.
The funds were raised though the Valero Texas Open Benefit for Children, where Valero employees, business partners and other sponsors rally together across 12 golf courses. This year the event raised over $12 million. Since Valero started this effort in 2002, it has raised over $138 million for children’s charities worldwide.
The Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future was one of the organizations receiving generous funds enabling the Foundation to:
• Continue our “Helping Hands Program” — Providing assistance to students who participate in the free or reduced lunch program and/or don't have basic personal items.
• Develop and implement two new projects: “The Lunch and Learn” — Teaching prenatal care and child development; and, the “Start Fresh at TCHS with Suds and Stuff” — Creating a resourceful and multipurpose area for Texas City High School’s economically disadvantaged students and their families.
For this and much more, we thank Valero Texas City Refinery.
José Boix
President
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future
